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Home / Chandigarh / Foreign student 'sexually assaulted' in Mohali's Kharar; 2 Liberian students booked

Foreign student 'sexually assaulted' in Mohali's Kharar; 2 Liberian students booked

Police say the incident occurred during a birthday party at a rented accommodation on June 29

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 11:07 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Police have booked two Liberian students for the alleged sexual assault of a CT University student during a birthday party at a rented accommodation in Kharar on June 29.

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According to police, the victim, also a Liberian student, was invited to a birthday party by the accused identified as Freq and Ezekiel at GBP Crest, Countryside Green in Kharar.

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The victim stated that after consuming food and drinks, she went to rest in a room on the first floor of the apartment. She later alleged that the accused entered the room without consent and committed the assault.

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When her friends knocked on the door, the accused did not respond. The matter came to light after the victim's brother intervened and found her in distress. She later reported the incident to the police.

Police said they have seized evidence from the spot, including a bedsheet, for forensic examination.

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On the statement of the victim, a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Kharar City police station.

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