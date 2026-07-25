Foreign tourist arrivals up 625% in Chandigarh over 5 years

The popularity of Chandigarh continues to grow with the city recording a 625% increase in foreign tourist arrivals and a 417% rise in domestic tourist footfall over the past five years.

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According to data presented by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, the number of foreign tourists visiting Chandigarh rose from 5,451 in 2021 to 39,502 in 2025.

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The city witnessed its lowest tourist inflow during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, when only 2,28,809 domestic and 5,451 foreign tourists visited Chandigarh.

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Tourist arrivals began recovering in the following years. In 2022, domestic tourist footfall surged to 30,27,165, while foreign arrivals increased to 28,439. However, domestic tourism witnessed a sharp decline in 2023, with only 3,65,591 visitors, even as foreign tourist arrivals continued to rise to 31,498.

In 2024, domestic tourism rebounded to 9,98,605 visitors, while foreign tourist arrivals climbed to 39,058, the highest since the pandemic. The upward trend continued in 2025, with domestic tourist arrivals reaching 11,83,503 and foreign tourist arrivals touching 39,502.

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Overall, domestic tourist arrivals increased by 417% between 2021 and 2025, while foreign tourist arrivals registered a 625% growth during the same period. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Chandigarh had recorded 15.63 lakh domestic and 44,132 foreign tourists in 2019. However, travel restrictions led to a sharp decline in 2020, when the city received only 4.17 lakh domestic and 12,218 foreign visitors.

Reasons for the increase

According to the Chandigarh Tourism Department’s officials, the significant rise in tourist footfall in Chandigarh can be attributed to several key factors. The establishment of new attractions, including the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre and the Chandigarh Bird Park, has enhanced the city’s tourism appeal.

Increased promotion of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Capitol Complex has attracted a larger number of domestic and international visitors.

Growing interest in Le Corbusier’s architectural legacy and Chandigarh’s status as India’s first planned city has drawn architecture enthusiasts, researchers and heritage tourists from around the world.

Extensive promotion through social media campaigns, digital platforms, travel influencers and online tourism portals has significantly enhanced the city’s visibility as a travel destination.

Chandigarh continues to serve as the primary gateway for tourists travelling to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, leading to increased stopovers and longer stays.

The city has emerged as a preferred weekend destination for visitors from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh and nearby regions, owing to its clean environment, planned infrastructure, big malls, culinary experiences and recreational facilities.

The regular organisation of cultural festivals, heritage walks, flower shows, music festivals, exhibitions, sporting events and tourism festivals has strengthened year-round tourist engagement.

To further boost tourism, the UT Administration has proposed setting up a fully digital museum in Block B of the Le Corbusier Centre in Sector 19. A comprehensive proposal has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Tourism to strengthen Chandigarh’s identity as a globally recognised city of architecture and urban planning.

Once approved, the museum will offer immersive experiences through virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, holographic installations, interactive displays and digital archives. It will showcase Le Corbusier’s architectural journey, with dedicated galleries highlighting his contribution to Chandigarh and his influence on architecture worldwide.