DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Foreigner held with cocaine, pills; sold these at parties across Tricity

Foreigner held with cocaine, pills; sold these at parties across Tricity

Rs 2 lakh also recovered from him
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of the Mohali police.
Advertisement

The police have arrested a Nigerian national involved in drug trafficking and recovered 255 grams of cocaine, 10.25 gm of MDMA (Ecstasy) pills and Rs 2 lakh from him in Kharar.

Advertisement

A team of the Range Anti-Narcotics-cum-Special Operations Cell, Mohali, was on duty near Preet Karyana Store, GTB Colony, Kharar, around 11:45 when they received information that a Nigerian national, Augustine Okwudili, was selling cocaine in the colony on September 12.

A raid was immediately conducted and Okwudili was arrested with 255 grams of cocaine. The police also recovered Rs 2,00,000 cash, believed to be drug proceeds from him.

Advertisement

The accused was presented before the court on September 13. The judge sent him to two-day police remand for further investigation. During his interrogation, the accused confessed that more synthetic drug was concealed in his scooter. The police recovered 10.25 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy) pills from his two-wheeler.

Initial investigation has revealed that both drugs were being sold at private parties across Mohali, Chandigarh, and Panchkula. These drugs are suspected to have been smuggled from across border.

Advertisement

A comprehensive investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network, said Inspector Sukwinder Singh.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts