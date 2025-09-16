Foreigner held with cocaine, pills; sold these at parties across Tricity

The police have arrested a Nigerian national involved in drug trafficking and recovered 255 grams of cocaine, 10.25 gm of MDMA (Ecstasy) pills and Rs 2 lakh from him in Kharar.

A team of the Range Anti-Narcotics-cum-Special Operations Cell, Mohali, was on duty near Preet Karyana Store, GTB Colony, Kharar, around 11:45 when they received information that a Nigerian national, Augustine Okwudili, was selling cocaine in the colony on September 12.

A raid was immediately conducted and Okwudili was arrested with 255 grams of cocaine. The police also recovered Rs 2,00,000 cash, believed to be drug proceeds from him.

The accused was presented before the court on September 13. The judge sent him to two-day police remand for further investigation. During his interrogation, the accused confessed that more synthetic drug was concealed in his scooter. The police recovered 10.25 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy) pills from his two-wheeler.

Initial investigation has revealed that both drugs were being sold at private parties across Mohali, Chandigarh, and Panchkula. These drugs are suspected to have been smuggled from across border.

A comprehensive investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network, said Inspector Sukwinder Singh.