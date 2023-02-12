Forest Department surveyor caught taking Rs 3-lakh bribe

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 11

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed Manjinder Singh, a surveyor with the State Forest and Wildlife Protection Department, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh for issuing a no-objection certificate (NoC).

Disclosing this today, a spokesperson for the State VB said the surveyor had been arrested on a complaint of Dinkar Singh of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda district.

The spokesperson said after preliminary investigation of the complaint, a VB team laid a trap and the accused was arrested in the Phase 7 market, Mohali, while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered against the accused at the Vigilance Bureau police station, Mohali.

The spokesperson said the Vigilance Bureau team recovered a sum of Rs 1,04,200 during the search of the house of the accused at Singhpura village, Mohali district. Further investigations were on into the matter. The role of more persons would be probed in this case.

The complainant approached the Vigilance Bureau and informed that he had applied for getting NOC for the installation of a new petrol pump on the Rama Mandi-Talwandi Sabo road. He alleged that the accused demanded Rs 2 lakh for the same. He said Manjinder had already taken Rs 3 lakh for this purpose.