Panchkula: Forest fire safety drive launched

The Ambala Range operating under the Publicity and Training Circle of the Haryana Forest Department in Panchkula launched a forest fire safety campaign across various villages in the district.

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As part of the campaign, residents in villages situated in the vicinity of forest areas were sensitised through public announcements. Villagers were provided with information regarding measures to prevent forest fires and were urged to remain vigilant regarding forest conservation.

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Furthermore, everyone was alerted that should any individual receive information regarding a fire breaking out within a forest or its surrounding areas, they must immediately inform the Forest Department so necessary action can be taken in a timely manner to prevent damage.