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Home / Chandigarh / Forest Hill Resort case: ED steps in, PMLA court allows access to 20-year-old CBI case records

Forest Hill Resort case: ED steps in, PMLA court allows access to 20-year-old CBI case records

The CBI filed a charge sheet in December 2008, and the proceedings have since been pending in the Special CBI Court

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:46 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Initiating a money laundering investigation into a two-decade-old case involving World Wide Immigration Consultancy Services (WWICS) founder Colonel B S Sandhu (retd) and others, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been permitted by a local court to obtain key judicial records from the original probe.

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Disposing of an application filed by the agency in the case ED vs Col B S Sandhu and others, Special Judge (PMLA) Mohali has directed that the ED be allowed to receive the required court documents, including the FIR and charge sheets, in accordance with the rules.

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The underlying matter traces its origins to a probe initiated over 20 years ago by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court concerning the Forest Hill Resort.

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The CBI’s Anti-Corruption Bureau, Chandigarh, had registered the case on April 7, 2006, under Sections 3A, 8, 12 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Following the completion of its initial probe, the CBI filed a charge sheet in December 2008, and the proceedings have since been pending in the Special CBI Court.

In its application before the Special PMLA Court, the ED submitted that it had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on the predicate CBI case, as the offences involved constitute scheduled offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED maintained that copies of the primary FIR, the 2008 charge sheet, supplementary charge sheets, and all relied-upon documents were necessary for a fair and comprehensive investigation.

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The plea faced stiff opposition from defence counsel for one of the accused Rajiv Bajaj. The defence argued that the ED had failed to disclose the registration details of any ECIR or place material on record demonstrating that the judicial records were indispensable. After hearing the arguments, the court directed the CBI to handover the documents to ED.

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