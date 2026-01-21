DT
Form panel for issues concerning villages: Co-op bank chief to Shah

Form panel for issues concerning villages: Co-op bank chief to Shah

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
Chandigarh State Co-op Bank chairman Satinder Pal Singh Sidhu has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the constitution of a high-powered committee to resolve pending issues of villages in the UT.

In a letter to the Home Minister, Sidhu requested for a planned development, transparency and equity for the landowners/farmers of 22 villages of Chandigarh having population of about 3 lakh. He stated that the UT Administration had recently constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner-cum-Estate Officer to examine and recommend enhancement of floor area ratio (FAR) for Chandigarh industrialists.

“However, it is matter of concern that no similar committee has been constituted for villages despite long-pending issues relating to formulation of comprehensive land pooling policy for farm land, revision of multiplier factor from 1.25 to 2 and application of urban collector rate to agricultural land as all villages and total revenue estate falls under the Municipal Corporation,” he demanded.

Due to the absence of clear policy framework, villages are facing uncertain financial loss and delay in development. He said the formation of such a committee would ensure participatory governance, balanced urban growth and confidence among residents of these villages.

