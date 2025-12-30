Former Additional Advocate General’s wife strangled to death, house robbed in Mohali

Ashok Goyal (65), wife of former Additional Advocate General of Punjab and Haryana High Court Krishan Kumar Goyal, was strangled to death by robbers at their Phase-5 house in Mohali. All the rooms of the house were ransacked and cash and valuables were stolen, cops said.

A house help noticed the body as she entered the house for work. Another domestic help was found tied to a chair. Sources said no family member was present at the house when the robbers struck. Senior police officials reached the spot and began an investigation. A forensic team has collected samples from the house.

Goyal, an advocate of debt recovery tribunal, has an office on the first floor of the building. He is presently in Muscat to visit his daughter, sources said.