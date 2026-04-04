Former Army Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen Dhaliwal passes away

Lieutenant General BS Dhaliwal, former Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army and advisor to the Punjab Government passed away in Chandigarh following a heart attack. His mortal remains were consigned to the flames on Sunday.

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Commissioned into the Bengal Sappers, he had commanded key establishments within the Military Engineering Service and the Border Roads Organisation during a career spanning 40 years and was also closely involved in mining and demining operations along the western borders during Operation Parakram in 2001-02. He retired in 2007 and thereafter had a stint as Advisor (Technical/Infrastructure) to the Chief Minister of Punjab, handling policy, infrastructure and technology matters for over a decade.

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Apart from being conferred the Param Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service, he received the Golden Peacock Award on Ecological Innovation in 2007. He was the first Indian to win the “Engineer of the Year Award” by the Federation of Engineering Institutions of Asia and the Pacific in Singapore in 2011.

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Veterans of the Corps of Engineers remember him as a keen sports enthusiast and a writer. He was the executive vice-president of both the Yachting Association of India and the Rowing Federation of India. He has a book titled “The General Called Tsunami”, a recollection of his four decades of military service.