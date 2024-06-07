Former banker arrested for Rs 62L fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

The UT police have arrested a former bank employee, who had allegedly duped a cash management company to the tune of Rs 62 lakh six years ago.

The police said two more cheating cases registered against the accused at the Mani Majra police station in 2017 and 2018 were also being investigated.

Complainant Ajay Kahlon, Deputy Manager, M/s Brink India Pvt Ltd, Industrial Area, Phase II, had reported that their company dealt in cash management services and also used to deposit cash collected from various customers at the ICICI Bank’s branch in Mani Majra. He had alleged that on July 21, 2017, the bank informed that they did not receive cash to the tune of Rs 29.48 lakh and Rs 32.61 lakh deposited on July 3 and 7, respectively.

The complainant had alleged that the cash was duly received by Arun Saluja, who worked as wealth manager, but he didn’t deposit it with the bank. The police said during the course of investigation, the bank reported that the stamp used by the accused on cash receipts were fake.

Arun, alias Neeraj, a Sector 21 resident, was arrested in the case. The investigation in two other cheating cases involving the accused was going on, the police added.

