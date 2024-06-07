Former banker arrested for Rs 62L fraud

Chandigarh, June 6
The UT police have arrested a former bank employee, who had allegedly duped a cash management company to the tune of Rs 62 lakh six years ago.
The police said two more cheating cases registered against the accused at the Mani Majra police station in 2017 and 2018 were also being investigated.
Complainant Ajay Kahlon, Deputy Manager, M/s Brink India Pvt Ltd, Industrial Area, Phase II, had reported that their company dealt in cash management services and also used to deposit cash collected from various customers at the ICICI Bank’s branch in Mani Majra. He had alleged that on July 21, 2017, the bank informed that they did not receive cash to the tune of Rs 29.48 lakh and Rs 32.61 lakh deposited on July 3 and 7, respectively.
The complainant had alleged that the cash was duly received by Arun Saluja, who worked as wealth manager, but he didn’t deposit it with the bank. The police said during the course of investigation, the bank reported that the stamp used by the accused on cash receipts were fake.
Arun, alias Neeraj, a Sector 21 resident, was arrested in the case. The investigation in two other cheating cases involving the accused was going on, the police added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post
NDA MPs to elect Modi as leader today | Oath-taking likely o...
CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained
Attacked actor over her ‘remark against farm stir’
Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi
Built at Rs 315 cr, Kartarpur memorial to freedom fighters l...
SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi
Directs Haryana to facilitate process to save national capit...