Former BCCI president IS Bindra dies at 84

Former BCCI president and veteran cricket administrator Inderjit Singh Bindra passed away at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday.

Bindra was 84. His cremation will be held at the Lodhi road cremation ground on Monday afternoon.

Bindra’s condition deteriorated this afternoon after having lunch and he passed away around 6.30 pm, his close friends said.

His son Amar Bindra and daughter were in Delhi.

Bindra, who retired as Special Secretary to the President of India, Giani Zail Singh, was the 23rd president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India from 1993 to 1996 and had a four-decade-long career in cricket administration beginning 1975, during which he transformed the BCCI into a money-churning behemoth by opening up the Indian cricket television market.

Bindra was elected the President of the BCCI from 1993 to 1996. It was mainly due to Bindra and Jagmohan Dalmiya that the BCCI gained its financial clout.

Bindra's reign as the President of the Punjab Cricket Association stretched from 1978 to 2014. In 2015, he was elected as the PCA Chairman. The same year, the PCA Stadium, Mohali, his brainchild, was renamed as the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.