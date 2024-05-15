Former Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Former mayor and ex-president of Chandigarh Congress Subhash Chawla, along with his son, joined the BJP here on Wednesday, officials said.

Chawla said he was upset with the decision of the Congress to join hands with the AAP. He said the AAP had caused most harm to the Congress.

Chawla served as the mayor of Chandigarh twice.

In 2022, the Congress stalwart resigned as president of the Congress’s Chandigarh unit.

