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Home / Chandigarh / Former Chandigarh Mahila Congress president Deepa Dubey joins AAP

Former Chandigarh Mahila Congress president Deepa Dubey joins AAP

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:30 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Former Chandigarh Mahila Congress president Deepa Dubey joins the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of AAP in-charge Jarnail Singh on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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Former Chandigarh Mahila Congress president Deepa Ashdhir Dubey, along with her supporters, on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Jarnail Singh, AAP Chandigarh in-charge.

Jarnail Singh said the new entrants would contribute their experience and local connections to strengthening the organisation in Chandigarh.

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After joining AAP, Deepa Ashdhir Dubey said she was impressed by the policies of the Aam Aadmi Party and the public welfare initiatives being undertaken in Punjab under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

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AAP Chandigarh general secretary Omkar Singh Aulakh said the party’s organisation was continuing to expand its reach among the public. AAP Chandigarh president Vijaypal Singh, core committee chairman Prem Garg and Leader of Opposition Hardeep Singh Buterla were among those present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president HS Lucky, in a statement, said Deepa Dubey and her son, Sahil Dubey, were expelled from the Congress for six years during the Lok Sabha elections.

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