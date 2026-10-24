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Home / Chandigarh / Former coaching centre owner held in theft case in Pinjore

Former coaching centre owner held in theft case in Pinjore

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 11:36 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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An MBA graduate who once ran a competitive examination coaching centre in Kaithal has been arrested by Panchkula police for allegedly stealing cash, artificial jewellery and important documents from a house in Pinjore.

The accused, Bhim Singh, 39, of Kaithal district, was arrested following a tip-off. Police recovered Rs 18,000 in cash, artificial jewellery and documents from his rented room in Shiv Colony, Pinjore. The complaint was filed on the statement of Aman Kumar. A case was registered under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the BNS and a probe was launched. The accused was sent to one-day remand.

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