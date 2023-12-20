Former cop loses Rs 20.75 lakh to online fraud in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

Three local residents, including a former inspector of the Chandigarh police, have lost a total of Rs 28.47 lakh to cyber fraudsters.

Biredner Singh, who retired as Inspector from the Chandigarh police, reported that a man called him up earlier this month. He claimed that he was calling from the treasury office. The caller told Biredner that he needed to submit a “life certificate” or else his pension would be stopped. He received another call from the same person after some time. Believing the caller to be a genuine person, Biredner gave him some personal details.

A few days later, the complainant’s SIM card stopped working. He discovered that his mobile number had been ported and a total of Rs 20.75 lakh siphoned off from two of his bank accounts.

A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station.

Another complainant, Harpreet of Sector 38 was duped by a fraudster on the pretext of investing in crypto currency. She reported that the fraudster tricked her into transferring a total of Rs 4.07 in different bank accounts.

A Maloya resident, Ram Dhani, was duped of Rs 3.65 lakh on the promise of extending him benefits of a pension scheme.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#cyber crime