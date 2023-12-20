Former cop loses Rs 20.75 lakh to online fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, December 19
Three local residents, including a former inspector of the Chandigarh police, have lost a total of Rs 28.47 lakh to cyber fraudsters.
Biredner Singh, who retired as Inspector from the Chandigarh police, reported that a man called him up earlier this month. He claimed that he was calling from the treasury office. The caller told Biredner that he needed to submit a “life certificate” or else his pension would be stopped. He received another call from the same person after some time. Believing the caller to be a genuine person, Biredner gave him some personal details.
A few days later, the complainant’s SIM card stopped working. He discovered that his mobile number had been ported and a total of Rs 20.75 lakh siphoned off from two of his bank accounts.
A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station.
Another complainant, Harpreet of Sector 38 was duped by a fraudster on the pretext of investing in crypto currency. She reported that the fraudster tricked her into transferring a total of Rs 4.07 in different bank accounts.
A Maloya resident, Ram Dhani, was duped of Rs 3.65 lakh on the promise of extending him benefits of a pension scheme.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...