Former DSP gets 7-year jail in graft case

The CBI Court has sentenced Ram Chander Meena, former DSP posted at EOW Branch of Chandigarh Police, to seven-year regroups imprisonment in a corruption case registered 10 years ago.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict. Another convict, businessman Aman Grover, has been sentenced to four-year regroups imprisonment.

The CBI registered the case on August 13, 2015, on the basis of a complaint filed by Guneet Kaur.

Advertisement

She told the CBI that Deepa Duggal had got an FIR registered against her parents and brother in the Economic Offences Wing in an alleged cheating case. SI Surinder Kumar was investigating the case under the supervision of Meena. The complainant’s parents were evading arrest.

On August 11, 2015, Aman Grover, son-in-law of Deepa, informed her that Sanjay Dahuja was in contact with Meena and Surinder Kumar. He also said two police officials were demanding Rs 75 lakh through Dahuja for not arresting her parents.

Advertisement

A trap was laid by the CBI and the accused were arrested while allegedly taking the money and cheques.

Dahuja turned approver in the case. SI Surinder Kumar died during the trial.