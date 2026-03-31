Former Haryana DGP’s WhatsApp account hacked

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The Panchkula cyber police arrested a Bihar man for hacking Haryana’s former DGP Kanwar Nirmal Singh’s WhatsApp account and duped his former gunman of Rs 40,000.

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Rajesh Kumar, the alleged perpetrator from Nalanda district in Bihar, not only hacked the former top cop’s WhatsApp account but also exploited his position and reputation to extort money from contacts. Police arrested the accused based on technical evidence after a month-long chase. His other accomplices remain absconding.

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According to the complaint, on March 9, former DGP Kanwar Nirmal Singh received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed a parcel had arrived and instructed him to dial a code from his phone to receive it. As soon as he complied, the fraudster gained WhatsApp access and logged his number onto their device. The accused then sent messages to his contacts, citing an emergency and demanding money.

Falling prey to the deception, police officer Gulshan Kumar, who had previously served as the former DGP’s gunman, transferred Rs 40,000 to the bank account provided by the fraudsters.

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DCP Crime and Traffic Amarinder Singh said a cheating case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Panchkula. “The money was deposited into the bank account of Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Nalanda, Bihar. Our team arrested the accused on March 29. A total of Rs 40,000 has been recovered from him. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody today. He had rented his account to the criminals. I appeal to the public not to dial unknown codes from their phones or share OTPs at anyone’s behest. If someone you know suddenly asks for money on WhatsApp, call them to confirm before paying,” he said.

Singh took over as Haryana DGP on July 1, 2005. He retired in 2006.