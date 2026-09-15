Former MLA’s brother, shop owner scuffle over plot possession in Zirakpur

A scuffle broke out on Monday between former councillor Yadvinder Sharma and the owners of Ansari Plywood over the possession of a vacant plot in the Lohgarh market. The plot has reportedly been used by the plywood shop for storage over the past few years.

Yadvinder, who is the brother of former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma, claimed that the plot belongs to him and that he had asked the shop owners to vacate it. He alleged that when he went to speak with them on Monday, the shop owner and his associates attacked him.

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“I own two to two-and-a-half acres of ancestral land where I have planned a commercial project, and I have all the legal documents,” Yadvinder said, alleging that the plywood owners wants to take over the plot.

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Conversely, shop owners Ehsan Ansari and Gulfan Ansari countered that they have been operating their business at the location for six to seven years, possess valid documents for the plot. They said that they have handed over CCTV footage of the confrontation to the police.

“We have received complaints from both parties and have asked them to present their ownership documents. Further action will be taken based on the facts,” said Jasbir Singh Toor, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Zirakpur police station, adding that police teams reached the spot immediately to defuse the situation.