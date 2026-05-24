Former Mohali deputy mayor Bedi seeks dog shelter at Samgoli

Former Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has written to the Municipal Commissioner regarding the growing canine problem in Mohali city and demanded that a dog shelter be set up on the civic body land at Samgoli.

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In his letter, Bedi said that fear and panic had spread in parts of the city due to stray dogs. “Senior citizens, morning and evening walkers, school-going children, and women are especially feeling unsafe,” he said.

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Bedi said the Supreme Court in its recent directions regarding stray dogs had instructed authorities to remove stray dogs from public places such as schools, hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, and other crowded areas and shift them to shelters.

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“The Supreme Court has also emphasised that public safety and the right of citizens to live without fear must be given top priority,” he added.

Bedi said around 39 acres under the possession of the Municipal Corporation was available at Samgoli, and a portion of this land could be utilised for a dog shelter.

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He added that boundary walls had already been constructed on one side of the site and the proposed dumping ground project had not yet started there. “Therefore, a dog shelter can be established immediately with minimal expenditure,” he added.

He said the open space would provide a healthy environment for dogs as well, while dog lovers and animal welfare volunteers could also take care of them there.