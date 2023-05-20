Former national boxing coach no more

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Former national boxing coach and former treasurer of the Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association (CABA), Balkar Singh, passed away due to a long illness at a private hospital.

The 72-year-old retired from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in 2005.

His younger brother Charanjeet Singh Virk, a former boxer, and presently a DSP in the Chandigarh Police said Balkar was suffering from liver cancer for the past many years. “

Balkar Singh made marvellous contributions to the development of boxing in Chandigarh for more than four decades. He organised more than 25 all India/international/zonal boxing championships. May God grant strength to his family to bear the loss. May his pious soul rest in peace,” stated a statement by the CABA.