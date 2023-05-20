Former national boxing coach no more

Chandigarh, May 19
Former national boxing coach and former treasurer of the Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association (CABA), Balkar Singh, passed away due to a long illness at a private hospital.
The 72-year-old retired from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in 2005.
His younger brother Charanjeet Singh Virk, a former boxer, and presently a DSP in the Chandigarh Police said Balkar was suffering from liver cancer for the past many years. “
Balkar Singh made marvellous contributions to the development of boxing in Chandigarh for more than four decades. He organised more than 25 all India/international/zonal boxing championships. May God grant strength to his family to bear the loss. May his pious soul rest in peace,” stated a statement by the CABA.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...
No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani
Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank
In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy
Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...
Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
25 MLAs expected to be sworn in