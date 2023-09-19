Former PGI doctor held for 'raping' staff nurse

Chandigarh, September 18
A former PGI doctor has been arrested by the UT police for allegedly raping a widow staff nurse on the pretext of marriage and duping her of Rs 1.5 crore.
The accused, identified as Dr TM Rajesh Kumar (45), was arrested from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, where he was presently residing.
He worked in the dental department of the PGI before moving to Kerala in 2018, where he opened his own clinic. The victim had alleged the accused made physical relations with her on the pretext of marrying her and also took money to construct a house where he claimed they would live after marriage. When the victim asked the accused to return her money, he allegedly stopped taking her calls.
A case against the accused has been registered at Sector 11 police station. The accused was brought to Chandigarh and sent to judicial custody after being produced in a local court.
