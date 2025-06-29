Fortis doctors share ways to tackle stress, prioritise mental health

Senior specialists from Fortis Hospital, Mohali, highlighted the need to focus on doctors’ mental wellbeing in honour of Doctors’ Day, celebrated on July 1.

Advertisement

Ina press release, Dr Atul Joshi, director, general surgery, laparoscopic and oncology surgeon, Fortis Hospital Mohali, said, “Endless working hours, strong work ethic, 24x7 availability for patients, an understanding wife and a dedicated team have contributed to my 17-year stint here. For me, conducting a surgery has never been ‘work’ in the strictest sense, but pure worship. Regular, short meditation sessions along with yoga do a world of magic. I also take off twice a year, during which I render services to underprivileged people at charitable medical camps across the country.”

The staff said that on Doctors’ Day, while gratitude is appreciated, what doctors need most is a supportive work environment.