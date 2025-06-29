DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Fortis doctors share ways to tackle stress, prioritise mental health

Fortis doctors share ways to tackle stress, prioritise mental health

As Doctors’ Day is celebrated on July 1, senior specialists from Fortis Hospital Mohali talk about doctors’ mental wellbeing
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:13 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Atul Joshi
Advertisement

Senior specialists from Fortis Hospital, Mohali, highlighted the need to focus on doctors’ mental wellbeing in honour of Doctors’ Day, celebrated on July 1.

Advertisement

Ina press release, Dr Atul Joshi, director, general surgery, laparoscopic and oncology surgeon, Fortis Hospital Mohali, said, “Endless working hours, strong work ethic, 24x7 availability for patients, an understanding wife and a dedicated team have contributed to my 17-year stint here. For me, conducting a surgery has never been ‘work’ in the strictest sense, but pure worship. Regular, short meditation sessions along with yoga do a world of magic. I also take off twice a year, during which I render services to underprivileged people at charitable medical camps across the country.”

The staff said that on Doctors’ Day, while gratitude is appreciated, what doctors need most is a supportive work environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts