DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Chandigarh / Fortis Hospital, Mohali, introduces ‘dTMS’ — Advanced brain stimulation therapy

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, introduces ‘dTMS’ — Advanced brain stimulation therapy

The therapy offers new hope to patients battling depression, OCD, PTSD among others
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:10 PM Jul 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a breakthrough for advanced mental health care in the Tricity region, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, has introduced Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (dTMS), a non-invasive FDA-approved brain stimulation therapy providing new hope to patients who have not responded to traditional medication or psychotherapy. Launched four months ago, the therapy has already been used to treat 15 patients with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Advertisement

According to a press release, Dr Hardeep Singh, Additional Director — Psychiatry at Fortis Mohali, highlighted successful clinical outcomes post using dTMS. A 40-year-old woman who had been living under the relentless grip of severe OCD for nearly 16 years spent hours each day performing exhausting cleaning rituals, leaving her physically drained. Despite seeking help from many medical centres over the years, her symptoms persisted at an extreme level. She was kept on dTMS to target deeper brain regions involved in OCD. Explaining her condition, Dr Singh said, “Within just six weeks of dTMS treatment, her condition improved dramatically.”

Dr Nishit Sawal, Senior Consultant, Neurology, said, “dTMS is also helpful for treating post-stroke patients for aphasia and post-stroke rehabilitation. Aphasia is a language disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts