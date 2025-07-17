Fortis Hospital, Mohali, introduces ‘dTMS’ — Advanced brain stimulation therapy

In a breakthrough for advanced mental health care in the Tricity region, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, has introduced Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (dTMS), a non-invasive FDA-approved brain stimulation therapy providing new hope to patients who have not responded to traditional medication or psychotherapy. Launched four months ago, the therapy has already been used to treat 15 patients with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

According to a press release, Dr Hardeep Singh, Additional Director — Psychiatry at Fortis Mohali, highlighted successful clinical outcomes post using dTMS. A 40-year-old woman who had been living under the relentless grip of severe OCD for nearly 16 years spent hours each day performing exhausting cleaning rituals, leaving her physically drained. Despite seeking help from many medical centres over the years, her symptoms persisted at an extreme level. She was kept on dTMS to target deeper brain regions involved in OCD. Explaining her condition, Dr Singh said, “Within just six weeks of dTMS treatment, her condition improved dramatically.”

Dr Nishit Sawal, Senior Consultant, Neurology, said, “dTMS is also helpful for treating post-stroke patients for aphasia and post-stroke rehabilitation. Aphasia is a language disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate.”