Fortis Hospital spreads awareness about MMF as first-line therapy for autoimmune hepatitis

The Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, is spreading awareness regarding a new drug mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) as first-line therapy for patients with autoimmune hepatitis (AIH). It is a lesser-known but serious and chronic liver disease that, if left untreated, can lead to liver cirrhosis, liver failure and even liver cancer.

Advertisement

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 every year. The theme of World Hepatitis Day 2025 is “Hepatitis: Let's Break It Down”.

In a press release, Dr Arvind Sahni, director, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, said, “Unlike viral hepatitis, AIH is caused by the body’s own immune system attacking liver cells. The disease is more common in females, though it affects males too, with peak incidence seen in childhood, adolescence, and adults aged 40-60.”

Advertisement

Patients may experience fatigue, jaundice, swelling of the legs, abdominal fluid build-up, gastrointestinal bleeding, menstrual irregularities and neurological symptoms, said Dr Sahni.

While it is less common than viral hepatitis, it is potentially more dangerous if undiagnosed or mismanaged. Awareness is critical as early detection and timely intervention with newer therapies like MMF can significantly improve outcomes, he added.