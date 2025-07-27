DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Fortis Hospital spreads awareness about MMF as first-line therapy for autoimmune hepatitis

Fortis Hospital spreads awareness about MMF as first-line therapy for autoimmune hepatitis

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 every year
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:13 PM Jul 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Arvind Sahni
Advertisement

The Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, is spreading awareness regarding a new drug mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) as first-line therapy for patients with autoimmune hepatitis (AIH). It is a lesser-known but serious and chronic liver disease that, if left untreated, can lead to liver cirrhosis, liver failure and even liver cancer.

Advertisement

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 every year. The theme of World Hepatitis Day 2025 is “Hepatitis: Let's Break It Down”.

In a press release, Dr Arvind Sahni, director, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, said, “Unlike viral hepatitis, AIH is caused by the body’s own immune system attacking liver cells. The disease is more common in females, though it affects males too, with peak incidence seen in childhood, adolescence, and adults aged 40-60.”

Advertisement

Patients may experience fatigue, jaundice, swelling of the legs, abdominal fluid build-up, gastrointestinal bleeding, menstrual irregularities and neurological symptoms, said Dr Sahni.

While it is less common than viral hepatitis, it is potentially more dangerous if undiagnosed or mismanaged. Awareness is critical as early detection and timely intervention with newer therapies like MMF can significantly improve outcomes, he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts