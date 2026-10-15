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Home / Chandigarh / Fortis Mohali advances breast cancer care with precision imaging, robotic procedures

Fortis Mohali advances breast cancer care with precision imaging, robotic procedures

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:04 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Dr Naval Bansal, Additional Director- Breast and Endocrine Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mohali.
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The Department of Breast and Endocrine Surgery at Fortis Hospital Mohali is advancing breast cancer treatment through the integration of state-of-the-art technologies, including Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (CEM), fluorescence-guided surgery and robot-aided surgery via the world’s most advanced 4th Generation Robot — Da Vinci Xi. Led by Dr Naval Bansal, Additional Director-Breast and Endocrine Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mohali, the team has combined advanced diagnostic imaging with precision surgical techniques and innovative reconstruction to provide personalised treatment, improve surgical outcomes and preserve quality of life for women diagnosed with breast cancer.

Discussing the advanced treatment options, Dr Bansal said, “CEM helps us evaluate the extent of disease, fluorescence-guided surgery assists us in sentinel lymph node identification and assessment of tissue blood supply, and robotic surgery expands the reconstructive options available to appropriately selected patients. The integration of advanced imaging, fluorescence-guided surgical techniques and robotic breast surgery reflects Fortis Hospital Mohali’s focus on technology-enabled, patient-centred breast cancer care. The overarching goal is to combine effective cancer treatment with functional and cosmetic outcomes that help women return to their daily lives with confidence.”

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