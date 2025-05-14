DT
Home / Chandigarh / Fortis Mohali celebrates International Nurses Day

Fortis Mohali celebrates International Nurses Day

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:44 PM May 14, 2025 IST
To honour the selfless efforts of the nursing community, Fortis Hospital Mohali hosted a week-long cultural activity to observe International Nurses Day.

The celebrations began at the hospital premises on May 7 with activities such as best out of waste, balloon bump, sack and lemon race, talent show, and traditional dress round.

The series of events concluded on May 12, attended by nursing staff and senior leadership of Fortis Mohali, including Abhijit Singh, Head-SBU; Vikramjit Singh, Medical Director; Indrajeet Singh, General Manager; and Nikethana R, Chief of Nursing.

Nikethana R, said, “Our nursing staff has always been at the forefront of medical care, working selflessly to deliver excellent patient care services. They go to great lengths, often ignoring their own physical and emotional needs.”

