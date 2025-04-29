DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Fortis Mohali doctors perform successful robot-aided bariatric surgery on 210 kg patient

Fortis Mohali doctors perform successful robot-aided bariatric surgery on 210 kg patient

Initial medical investigations revealed a body weight of 210 kg and a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 74 kg/m2, indicating severe obesity
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 06:38 PM Apr 29, 2025 IST
Dr Vitish Singla, Consultant, Department of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery.
Doctors at Department of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mohali, have given a new lease on life to a 21-year-old man who weighed 210 kg and suffered from co-morbidities, including borderline diabetes (pre-diabetes) and sleep apnea, by performing a successful robot-aided bariatric surgery.

The patient had been experiencing difficulty performing daily routines due to his weight and visited Fortis Mohali seeking treatment. Initial medical investigations revealed a body weight of 210 kg and a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 74 kg/m2, indicating severe obesity.

Under the clinical guidance of Dr Vitish Singla, Consultant, Department of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery, the surgical team performed a robot-aided sleeve gastrectomy, reducing the stomach pouch size by 80 per cent. The surgery lasted 1.5 hours.

Post-operatively, the patient’s blood glucose levels stabilised within 24 hours, and his obstructive sleep apnea showed notable improvement. He had a smooth recovery, walking within 6 hours and being discharged on the second day. The patient is expected to lose around 100 kg over the next 12-18 months.

The anaesthesia was smoothly conducted, and the patient did not require ventilator support or ICU stay.

