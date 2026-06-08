Fortis Mohali honours cancer survivors at ‘Celebration of Life’ event

Continuing its support for cancer patients, Fortis Hospital Mohali’s cancer support group, Saarthak, organised a cancer survivors’ meet under the theme “Celebration of Life” to honour and celebrate the resilience of cancer survivors.

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Around 50 cancer survivors and their family members attended the event, sharing their experiences of overcoming the disease and inspiring others undergoing treatment. The programme began with a lamp-lighting ceremony attended by oncologists and cancer survivors.

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Workshops on mental well-being, stress management and nutrition were also conducted. Counselling Psychologist Anchal Sharma encouraged survivors to remain positive, while Dr Sonia Gandhi, Head of Dietetics and Nutrition, highlighted the importance of a balanced diet during treatment.

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Cancer survivor Mamta (name changed) said such events provide a valuable platform for survivors to connect and exchange experiences.

Dr Shweta Tahlan, Senior Consultant, Gynae Onco-Surgery, said support groups like Saarthak help survivors overcome isolation and build emotional strength through shared experiences.