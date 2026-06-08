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Home / Chandigarh / Fortis Mohali honours cancer survivors at ‘Celebration of Life’ event

Fortis Mohali honours cancer survivors at ‘Celebration of Life’ event

Around 50 survivors and family members participate in Saarthak meet, share inspiring journeys and messages of hope

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:05 PM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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Continuing its support for cancer patients, Fortis Hospital Mohali’s cancer support group, Saarthak, organised a cancer survivors’ meet under the theme “Celebration of Life” to honour and celebrate the resilience of cancer survivors.

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Around 50 cancer survivors and their family members attended the event, sharing their experiences of overcoming the disease and inspiring others undergoing treatment. The programme began with a lamp-lighting ceremony attended by oncologists and cancer survivors.

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Workshops on mental well-being, stress management and nutrition were also conducted. Counselling Psychologist Anchal Sharma encouraged survivors to remain positive, while Dr Sonia Gandhi, Head of Dietetics and Nutrition, highlighted the importance of a balanced diet during treatment.

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Cancer survivor Mamta (name changed) said such events provide a valuable platform for survivors to connect and exchange experiences.

Dr Shweta Tahlan, Senior Consultant, Gynae Onco-Surgery, said support groups like Saarthak help survivors overcome isolation and build emotional strength through shared experiences.

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