Fortis Mohali introduces advanced clot retrieval devices for treatment of vascular-related disorders

Fortis Hospital Mohali has made significant strides in treating vascular disorders, particularly Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), by introducing state-of-the-art clot retrieval technologies. Under the leadership of Dr Ravul Jindal, director of vascular surgery, the hospital has successfully implemented advanced non-thrombolytic mechanical thrombectomy devices, offering faster, safer, and more effective treatment options for patients with extensive blood clots.

It now offers next-generation clot retrieval systems, which significantly reduce the risk of bleeding, enhance patient safety, improved clinical outcomes and ensure quicker recovery.

In a press release, Dr Ravul Jindal said, “These modern technologies allow for immediate and effective clot removal without the complications associated with thrombolytic agents. Early intervention not only restores normal venous circulation but also prevents PTS, a debilitating long-term condition that causes leg swelling, pain and skin changes.”