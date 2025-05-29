DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Fortis Mohali introduces advanced clot retrieval devices for treatment of vascular-related disorders

Fortis Mohali introduces advanced clot retrieval devices for treatment of vascular-related disorders

These technologies significantly reduce the risk of bleeding, enhance patient safety, and ensure quicker recovery
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:45 PM May 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Ravul Jindal, director of vascular surgery, and Dr Muneer Ahmad, Para consultant vascular surgery.
Advertisement

Fortis Hospital Mohali has made significant strides in treating vascular disorders, particularly Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), by introducing state-of-the-art clot retrieval technologies. Under the leadership of Dr Ravul Jindal, director of vascular surgery, the hospital has successfully implemented advanced non-thrombolytic mechanical thrombectomy devices, offering faster, safer, and more effective treatment options for patients with extensive blood clots.

Advertisement

It now offers next-generation clot retrieval systems, which significantly reduce the risk of bleeding, enhance patient safety, improved clinical outcomes and ensure quicker recovery.

In a press release, Dr Ravul Jindal said, “These modern technologies allow for immediate and effective clot removal without the complications associated with thrombolytic agents. Early intervention not only restores normal venous circulation but also prevents PTS, a debilitating long-term condition that causes leg swelling, pain and skin changes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts