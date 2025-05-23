Fortis Mohali revolutionises treatment via robot-aided surgeries

The department of robotic surgery, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, has successfully performed over 2,600 robot-aided surgeries using the world’s most-advanced 4th generation robot – Da Vinci Xi. To meet the growing demand and ensure greater patient access to minimally invasive procedures, the hospital has now added a second Da Vinci Xi robot to its surgical capabilities.

Advertisement

Doctors from various specialties of the hospital, who have conducted robot-aided surgeries, shared its benefits during a press conference organised here today. The team of doctors, including Dr Atul Joshi, director, general surgery, laparoscopic and oncology surgeon; Dr Swapna Misra, director of obstetrics, gynaecology & robotic surgery; Dr RP Doley, director, general surgery; Dr Rohit Dadhwal, consultant, department of urology, andrology and robotic surgery; and Dr Kuldeep Thakur, consultant, head and neck onco-surgery, discussed how these have been revolutionising the treatment of various complex ailments.

In a press release, Dr Atul Joshi, said, “Robot-aided surgery has transformed the field of minimal invasive surgery. It provides a 3D view of the operative field via a special camera inserted into the body of the patient.”