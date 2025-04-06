DT
Fortis organises symposium on colorectal cancer awareness

Fortis organises symposium on colorectal cancer awareness

Fortis Cancer Institute, Mohali, hosted a national symposium focused on colorectal cancer to raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of one of the most preventable yet deadly cancers. The event brought together over 130 delegates, including leading oncologists...
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 04:54 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Fortis Cancer Institute, Mohali, hosts a national symposium.
Fortis Cancer Institute, Mohali, hosted a national symposium focused on colorectal cancer to raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of one of the most preventable yet deadly cancers. The event brought together over 130 delegates, including leading oncologists and surgeons from across the country.

Dr Rajeev Bedi, Director of Medical Oncology at Fortis, highlighted that colorectal cancer is an increasing concern in India, accounting for 10 per cent of all cancers in men and 9 per cent in women. He pointed to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, obesity and genetic factors as the major contributors to the rising incidence.

Dr Bedi stressed the need for adopting preventive strategies, including healthy eating habits, regular physical activity and, most importantly, early screening through colonoscopies. He especially recommended screening for individuals over the age of 50 or those with a family history of the disease.

Other medical experts, including Dr Narendra Bhalla and Dr R.P. Doley, shared insights into advanced techniques in colorectal cancer treatment and management.

