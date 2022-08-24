Forum rues indifference on part of Panchkula power officials

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 23

The Forum of Residents Association (FORA) has condemned the alleged indifferent attitude of officials concerned towards consumers and citizens during a meeting convened by the Chairman, Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHVBN), on Monday.

The president of the forum, RP Malhotra, alleged that it was unfortunate that the Chairman of the grievance forum listened to the complaints of the residents and senior citizens in an indifferent manner.

Senior vice-president Bharat Hiteshi said it was sad that at this important meeting of the Electricity Department, there was no proper seating arrangements, leave aside providing the residents with water in the severe heat conditions.

Malhotra said residents of Sector 10 had not been provided with a hard copy of the electricity bills from April to July. He also expressed anguish over the levying of non-energy charges in bills without informing the consumers. He demanded that in order to ensure transparency, the department should issue a hard copy of the electricity bills to the consumers. Many residents alleged that the electricity bills were being issued at higher rates, whereas the rates should be charged under the slab system, he added.

The representatives of FORA and the Sector 10 House Owners Welfare Association discussed various problems being faced by consumers, especially senior citizens and schoolchildren due to unannounced power cuts, sometimes seven to eight times a day, in Sector 10 for the past two years. They have requested senior officials to take necessary steps at the earliest to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Sector 10.