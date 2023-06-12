FOSWAC chairman’s term extended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) members today unanimously extended the term of Baljinder Singh Bittu as the chairman for two years. Further, they authorised Bittu to choose his team with a freehand at “People’s Convention Centre” in Sector 36 here today.

Addressing the members, Bittu appealed to any of the member to come forward and become chairman for a change and better functioning of FOSWAC. However, his appeal was rejected with a voice vote by the members.

During the meeting, a discussion was held on several unresolved issues related to the Municipal Corporation. These included garbage processing at Dadu Majra, review of contractual labour for sweeping inner roads in southern sectors, collection of garbage from residential areas, erratic supply of drinking water and cleaning of road gullies, community parking in congested sectors, revival of ward committees and involvement of RWAs in development works.

Speaking about the garbage dump at Dadu Majra, Bittu said despite spending crores of public funds, the problem was increasing day by day every year.

Col Gursewak Singh, president, RWA, Sector 13, said due to the shortage of street cleaning staff and infrastructure, their area was lagging behind.

Kamaljeet Singh Panchhi said the problem regarding share-wise property registration should be addressed at the earliest.

City Mayor Anup Gupta, who was the chief guest, said work on providing 24x7 water supply to the entire city was under progress. Parking problem in the markets would be solved as FASTag system would be implemented soon. Regarding ward committees, he said appointment of members was directly under respective councillors.