FOSWAC delegation meets Chandigarh Administrator

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

A delegation of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) today met Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and took up the issues of heritage committee and share-wise sale of property.

“Heritage buildings have to be government property and not private houses. Non-registration of share-wise property is against the rule of law as the property is bequeathed share wise to the legal heirs of the deceased. One would like to sell his share to meet expenses on education, health, marriage of children or to support himself after retirement,” said FOSWAC chairman Bittu.

“One’s share of property is also legible for reverse mortgage with the bank. His share may not be purchased by other family members due to any circumstances and he may be compelled to sell his share out of family members,” he said.

“How these draconian notifications are going to help reduce the number of vehicles and lessen the burden on infrastructure such as water and electricity,” read the memorandum submitted to the Governor.

Along with FOSWAC chairman, JS Gogia, general secretary, and KL Agarwal, RWA president of the Sector Duplex Houses, Sector 13, met with the Governor.

They said priority should be given to removal of garbage dump and its processing at Dadu Majra. The Administrator assured the delegates that appropriate action will be taken.

