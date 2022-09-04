FOSWAC members take up residents’ issues with Chandigarh Adviser

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

The Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) took up various civic and CHB issues during a meeting with UT Adviser Dharam Pal here today.

FOSWAC members said city residents had been managing disposal of garbage through RWAs at affordable cost for the past 40 years without any financial burden on the MC. However, the cost of garbage collection had increased six times, while the quality of work had gone bad in the city, they added.

The MC created a mountain of garbage at Dadu Majra over a period of time and no time-bound solution was visible. Hence, there was a need to revisit the issue by involving the stakeholders, they added.

FOSWAC also sought cancellation of a contract allotted to a sanitation firm, Lion Services Ltd, over the alleged unsatisfactory work.

The members also demanded that parking should be free at all lots in the city.

“The demand of CHB residents for settlement of need-based changes, which is pending for the several years, should be met soon. The fact remained that they are given assurances every election, but nothing has been done till today. We request you to kindly settle the issue with one-time solution. Needless to add that the solution should be practicable and affordable keeping in view their financial condition,” said Baljinder Singh, chairman, FOSWAC.