Found absent, 56 MC staffers issued notice

Panchkula, June 30
In a move to ensure the smooth functioning of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC), a physical attendance check was conducted on Friday.
Out of a total of 619 officers and employees, 543 were found present at the time of checking, while 56 were found to be absent.
Approximately 20 employees or officers were on leave during this period. Taking immediate action, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Apoorva Chaudhary issued notices to the absent officers and employees, accompanied by show cause notices.
The Corporation Commissioner, Sachin Gupta, emphasized that if the responses to the show cause notices are not deemed satisfactory, salary deductions will be implemented, and disciplinary action may follow.
The MC chief further emphasised the importance of taking such physical verifications seriously, as they will continue in the future as well.
