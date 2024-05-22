Foundation Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 21

Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) celebrated its 8th Foundation Day in association with the Punjab Unaided Technical Institute Association (PUTIA). Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu attended the function. Dr Anshu Kataria presented a report of PUCA. The event was attended by representatives of 150 universities and colleges. The Education Minister congratulated the organisation for making Punjab a destination for technical education.

