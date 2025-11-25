DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Founder Chancellor of CGC University honoured with ‘Father of Education’ award in Japan

Founder Chancellor of CGC University honoured with ‘Father of Education’ award in Japan

A commemorative honourarium coin engraved with the title ‘The Father of Education’ was also unveiled during the ceremony

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:59 PM Nov 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
S Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, Founder Chancellor of CGC University, Mohali, honoured in Tokyo, Japan.
Advertisement

Founder Chancellor of CGC University, Mohali, S Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, was conferred the distinguished title of ‘The Father of Education’ in Tokyo, Japan.

Advertisement

The honour stands as a proof to his lifelong dedication to the field of education. During the ceremony, Japan unveiled a commemorative honourarium coin engraved with the title ‘The Father of Education’.

Advertisement

The event witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries, including: Hiromi Sumi-san, Ministry of Economy, Trade & Industry (METI), Southwest Asia Division; Umesh Nautiyal-san, Secretary, Embassy of India in Japan, said a press release.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, S Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, said: “Education is not something we give, it is a light we guard. I am merely its keeper, entrusted with the duty to ensure it reaches every path where dreams once lived. My life’s work has been to ensure that education, affordable, inclusive, and dignified, reaches those who need it the most.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts