Founder Chancellor of CGC University honoured with ‘Father of Education’ award in Japan

Founder Chancellor of CGC University, Mohali, S Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, was conferred the distinguished title of ‘The Father of Education’ in Tokyo, Japan.

Advertisement

The honour stands as a proof to his lifelong dedication to the field of education. During the ceremony, Japan unveiled a commemorative honourarium coin engraved with the title ‘The Father of Education’.

Advertisement

The event witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries, including: Hiromi Sumi-san, Ministry of Economy, Trade & Industry (METI), Southwest Asia Division; Umesh Nautiyal-san, Secretary, Embassy of India in Japan, said a press release.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, S Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal, said: “Education is not something we give, it is a light we guard. I am merely its keeper, entrusted with the duty to ensure it reaches every path where dreams once lived. My life’s work has been to ensure that education, affordable, inclusive, and dignified, reaches those who need it the most.”