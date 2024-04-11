Founder’s Day celebrated

Yadavindra Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated its 45th Founder’s Day. The event began with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art AI and Robotics Lab by the school director, Maj Gen TPS Waraich (retd). The celebrations were marked by a special assembly. Head boy Hargunbeer Singh and head girl Hunardeep Kaur Virk gave an account of the inception of the school and its growth to its present stage. The preparatory wing choir enthralled the audience with ‘A Million Dreams’, while the senior wing choir presented a melodious song, ‘Don’t Give Up’. The giddha and bhangra performances set the stage on fire. The programme concluded with the director’s speech, expressing his deepest gratitude to the founders, Yadavindra Singh, his wife Mohinder Kaur, patron Amarinder Singh, chairman Raja Malvinder Singh and the Board of Governors.

St Stephen’s, Chandigarh

The school, in collaboration with the Department of Environment, UT, organised a meeting of cluster heads of eco clubs of the city. TC Nautiyal, Director, Environment, CCF and Secretary of Science and Technology, was the chief guest. In his address, Nautiyal emphasised the importance of eco clubs in schools. He urged the gathering to protect the greenery around and take proactive steps towards curbing climate change. The main motive of the meeting was to strengthen the 29 cluster in-charges of the eco clubs of Chandigarh so that they could become role models for the schools associated with them. The in-charges visited the herbal garden, nursery and butterfly park at the host school.

Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

The inaugural day of nursery was celebrated with grant ardour and cheerfulness at the school. Principal Vanitha Veena and the staff welcomed the tiny tots with great enthusiasm and jubilation. Various cartoon mascots made them feel jovial.

