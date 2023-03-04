Four acquitted of attacking policeman

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

The court of Jaibir Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, has acquitted four persons of assaulting a policeman.

On a complaint of Head Constable Vijay Kumar, a case was registered against the accused, Reena, Poonam, Arti and Ricky, for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 332, 353, 379-A and 392 of the IPC. The accused were arrested in the case.

The complainant had stated that on February 23, 2020, he was on beat duty in Sector 22-D, along with other police officials. Parveen Kumar, a sub-inspector of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, was issuing challans to illegal vendors. After issuing challans, they were going towards the beat box when the accused approached them and started hurling abuses. The accused also entered into a scuffle with them. The complainant alleged that Poonam and Reena tore his uniform.

When Constable Deepak started making a video of the incident, Aarti snatched the phone and handed it over to Ricky.

Yadvinder Singh Sandhu, the counsel for accused, claimed that the accused were falsely implicated.

The court observed that there were contradictions in the statements of the witnesses. It observed that photographs showed a bundle containing lipstick and nail polish bottles inside the police beat box whereas it was not the case of any of the prosecution witnesses that these articles were seized by them.

The court observed that considering the facts, there was nothing on the case file, which could connect the accused with the offences alleged against them, and hence acquitted.