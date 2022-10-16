Four arrested for elderly man's murder at Mataur

Mohali, October 15
The police have arrested four persons for the murder of a 65-year-old man at Mataur village here. The suspects have been identified as Mataur residents Wajid Khan, Ravi Kumar, Vishal Kumar and Arjit. The victim, Mahi Lal, was attacked on the day of his son Sanjiv’s birthday four days ago.
The suspects were arrested after the victim succumbed to his injuries at the PGI last night.
On a statement of the victim’s daughter, a case was registered on the night of the attack. The police added Section 302 of the IPC to the case yesterday.
Mataur SHO Naveenpal Lehal said, “A drunken brawl took place four days ago following which the victim was admitted to the PGI. The suspects were arrested two hours after the victim’s death. They were sent to five-day police remand.”
