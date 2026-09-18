Four arrested for firing at houses of three Mohali bizmen after ransom demand

The police today arrested four members òf Lawrence Bishnoi gang for targeting three Mohali-based businessmen, including two co-owners of a shopping mall, by firing shots at their house in a bid to pressure them for ransom.

Each of the victim got repeated ransom calls for Rs 5 crore before bike-borne assailants fired shots at their houses to scare them. Those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep Singh (23), a resident of Sector 35-A, Chandigarh; Praveen Kumar (23), a resident of Lehra Sodha village, Bathinda; Jasmandeep Singh (20), a resident of Ansal Colony, Kharar, and Dushant Sharma (27), a resident of Sheikhpura village, Yamunagar. A case of rioting has already been registered against Dushant at Sohana police station. Five pistols, 12 rounds and an SUV has been seized from them.

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Mohali police had kept all incidents under wraps even as businessmen were being targeted and chose to disclose the series of incidents today. Two encounters also took place in the run-up to the arrests, but it now transpires that senior police officials had gone a bit off-track in chasing those arrested. The police is now probing the role of two suspects nabbed during encounters (Gurdit Singh on September 10 and Manish on September 13) in other cases.

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Mohali SSP Varun Sharma said that on the midnight of September 4, two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants fired from automatic weapons at the house of businessman Sanyam Judeja in Phase X, and demanded Rs 5 crore ransom from him. Before firing, Kulvir Singh Sidhu of Lawrence gang, who is abroad, had made the demand. A case was registered against the unidentified accused on September 5.

On September 7, two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants fired at the house of Judeja’s partner Baljit Singh in Phase X, Mohali. Before firing, Sidhu again had made the demand of Rs 5 crore ransom. A case was registered against the unidentified accused on September 12.

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On September 14, two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants fired from automatic weapons at the house of Jagdeep Singh Mann in Sector 104, Mohali, in connection with the ransom. During the firing, Jagdeep’s employee Sachin was injured. A case was registered on September 15.

Police officials said after interrogation of the accused, it was revealed that they were in constant contact with gangster Ravinder Singh of Balongi, who is presently lodged in Burail jail. “All these accused were in contact with Sidhu also. Jasmandeep used to do the recce of the houses before firing and accused Dushant used to handle the weapons. Akashdeep, Praveen and another of their accomplice Simardeep Singh of Chhajju Majra Colony, Kharar, undertook the firing. Simardeep is yet to be arrested. Accused Ravinder Singh was brought on production warrant today,” the police said.