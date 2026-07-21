Four arrested for house thefts in Fatehgarh Sahib

The police claimed to have busted a gang of burglars allegedly involved in a series of house thefts across villages in the district with the arrest of four of its members. The alleged kingpin and several other members of the gang, all residents of Himachal Pradesh, are still at large.

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Addressing the media, DSP Kulbir Singh said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shubham Aggarwal had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising officials from the CIA staff and the Mullepur police station, after a series of thefts were reported in the district. The SIT arrested four accused — brothers Vishal and Sabar, residents of Satnam Nagar in Doraha; Rahul of Patiala; and Sanju of Lohar Atwal village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

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The police have also named Sukha and Fauji, both residents of Jhikli Thahar village in Kangra district, along with a few other associates, in the FIR. They are yet to be arrested.

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The DSP said CCTV footage and technical surveillance helped the SIT trace two mobile phone numbers, which led to the arrests. During interrogation, Sanju allegedly revealed that the gang operated in a planned manner, with members assigned specific roles such as identifying target houses, driving vehicles and breaking locks.

According to the police, Sukha and Fauji allegedly disposed of the stolen gold ornaments and distributed the proceeds among the gang members. Jewellers who allegedly purchased the stolen ornaments are also likely to be booked. Efforts are underway to recover the stolen valuables.

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The gang is accused of committing four burglaries between June 9 and June 17, during which gold ornaments weighing more than 43 tolas and cash exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh were allegedly stolen from four houses in Rajendra Nagar and Rudki villages.