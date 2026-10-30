Four arrested in illegal khair tree felling case in Pinjore; 14 trees cut

The Panchkula Police have arrested two more accused in an illegal khair tree felling and timber theft case in Pinjore, taking the total number of arrests to four. A Forest Department report and photographs confirmed that 14 trees had been cut at the site.

The accused are also alleged to have assaulted a Forest Department official and obstructed him while he was performing his duty.

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The accused were identified as Sadan, 31, and Lovely, 19, both residents of the Kalka tehsil in Panchkula district, Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditi Singh said.

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The case dates back to September 10, when a Forest Department official from the Kalka Range received information about illegally cut khair wood being transported in a Mahindra pickup. He reached the Surajpur-Sukhomajri bypass and found the vehicle parked there. Two men allegedly assaulted him before fleeing in the pickup truck.

A case was registered at the Pinjore police station on September 13, following which the Amravati police post team began investigation.

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The police had arrested Ravi and Dharam Singh, alias Bunty, both residents of Panchkula, on October 8. During the investigation, police recovered the pickup truck allegedly used in the crime from Morni Road at Bunty’s instance. Two saws allegedly used to cut the trees were also recovered at Ravi’s instance.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said the police would take strict action against those involved in illegal khair tree felling and timber smuggling. Further investigation is underway.