Four arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

Four drug peddlers have been arrested in separate incidents after they were found in possession of heroin.

The Operation Cell of the UT police arrested a 24-year-old youth with 240-gm heroin. The suspect, identified as Vishal of Dadu Majra Colony, was nabbed by a team led by Inspector Amanjot Singh near the Dhanas bridge. Sources said the drug was supposed to be supplied in the tricity.

Another suspect, identified as Sahil Sharma (23) of Mohali, was nabbed on the road between Khuda Lahora and the IRB Complex, while possessing 15 gm of heroin.

The third suspect, Sunny of Sector 23, was arrested near a government school in Sector 23, while possessing 9.32 gm of heroin.

In yet another case, Vinod (29), a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase II, was nabbed while he was possessing five gm of heroin near the 3BRD main road.

Separate cases under the Narcotic, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act have been registered against all suspects.