Four arrested with illicit liquor in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, February 24

The police arrested four suspects and recovered 200 cartons of illicit liquor from two vehicles near the K-Area flyover.

Both vehicles have been seized as case property and a case under the Excise Act has been registered against suspects Harsh Sharma, Neeraj, Om Prakash, all residents of Sonepat, and Arun Kumar, a resident of Agra, on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Zirakpur police arrested four suspects and seized two vehicles on the spot.

Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said: “The liquor cartons were meant for sale in Chandigarh only. The suspects have been booked under the Excise Act”.