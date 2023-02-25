Four arrested with illicit liquor in Zirakpur

Zirakpur, February 24
The police arrested four suspects and recovered 200 cartons of illicit liquor from two vehicles near the K-Area flyover.
Both vehicles have been seized as case property and a case under the Excise Act has been registered against suspects Harsh Sharma, Neeraj, Om Prakash, all residents of Sonepat, and Arun Kumar, a resident of Agra, on Friday.
Acting on a tip-off, the Zirakpur police arrested four suspects and seized two vehicles on the spot.
Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said: “The liquor cartons were meant for sale in Chandigarh only. The suspects have been booked under the Excise Act”.
