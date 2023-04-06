Four arrested with opium, charas in two cases

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 5

The police have arrested four persons in two NDPS cases and recovered opium and charas from their possession.

The CIA-2 unit arrested two men and recovered 4-kg opium from their possession near the Shahpur level crossing under the jurisdiction of the Parao police station. The suspects have been identified as Baljinder and Raghubir Singh, both residents of Punjab. They were produced before the court today that sent them to eight-day police remand.

Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said acting on a tip-off, barricades were installed and the accused arrested with 4-kg opium.

In the other case, the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested two men and recovered over 1-kg charas from their possession. They have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar and Vinod Kumar, both residents of Naraingarh.

The police got information that two men were bringing charas from Himachal Pradesh. During checking, a packet containing over 1-kg charas was recovered from the suspects’ car.

A case has been registered under Section 20 of the NDPS act at the Naraingarh police station.