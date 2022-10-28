Mohali: Four auto drivers held for burglaries

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police have busted a gang of auto-rickshaw drivers involved in burglaries with the arrest of four of its members. The suspects have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, alias Johny, Ajay Singh, alias Sheru, Banti Kumar, alias Bunty, and Vijender Singh, all residents of Amb Sahib Colony in Phase 11 here. Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, DIG, Ropar Range, said the suspects were arrested on a tip-off. The police have recovered a.32 bore pistol and seven cartridges, which were recently stolen from a house, two laptops and other stolen items from them. Bunty Kumar is already facing theft cases.

#Mohali