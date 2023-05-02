Four awarded 2-year RI each in assault case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

A local court has sentenced four persons - Paras, Dishan, alias Gajan, Saved and Anand Yadav - to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment each in a case registered against them for attacking a Maloya resident, Sonu.

The police had registered the FIR against the accused on October 21, 2019 under Sections 147, 149, 324, 307 and 506 of the IPC at the Maloya police station here on the complaint of Sonu.

In his complaint, Sonu alleged that the accused sought money from him. When he refused to give them money, they attacked him with sharp weapons with an intention to kill. He suffered injuries in the attack.

Vivek Kathuria, counsel for the accused, argued that they were falsely implicated in the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of culpable homicide not amounting to murder charge, but convicted them under Section 324 of the IPC and sentenced them to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment each.