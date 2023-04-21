Four bio-toilet vehicles for Morni

Panchkula, April 20
Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta flagged off four temporary bio-toilet vehicles for the Morni area under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) at PWD Rest House here today.
Two bio-toilets will be set up at Tikkar Tal while one each will be stationed near Mandhana and Samlautha Temple.
